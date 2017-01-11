Expect fuel scarcity nationwide – Oil marketers warn Nigerians
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) yesterday asked Nigerians to prepare for fuel scarcity. IPMAN Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Dankigari, lamented that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which sells the product for N133 per litre was no longer loading and that private depots around Calabar were already selling the product between N138 […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.
