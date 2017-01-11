Pages Navigation Menu

Expect fuel scarcity nationwide – Oil marketers warn Nigerians

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FUEL-scarcity

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) yesterday asked Nigerians to prepare for fuel scarcity. IPMAN Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Dankigari, lamented that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) which sells the product for N133 per litre was no longer loading and that private depots around Calabar were already selling the product between N138 […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

