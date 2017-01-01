Expect more singles, videos from MMEE in 2017 – Victor Ovie

For real estate magnate, Agbashomore Victor Ovie, his passion for music had informed his decision to invest in a record label.

The boss of Music Made Easy Empire has now signed on five new artistes including Edefe Louis aka El Kaline, an R&B cum reggae dancehall artiste, who hails from Delta State; Micheal Gowon aka Kaywiz, also a reggae act from Delta State.

Others are Afropop act, Terrific, an indigene of Ogun State, and Ghanaian rapper, Raymond Frances Alfred aka Rayplus. All the artistes have just released an MMEE All Star EP album that features various other artistes.

“My passion for music has informed my decision to invest in a record label, hoping that with time, the artistes would have been groomed into versatile and prolific stars. We promise to give the fans back-to-back hits, just as they should expect more videos and singles from our stable as from next year,” Ovie said.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

