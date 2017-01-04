Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Expect these ‘disruptive’ smartphones in 2017

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

The year 2016, left us with some very memorable gadgets. There were Google’s first Pixel smartphones, dual-camera iPhones and exploding Galaxy Note 7. The innovations also had us gushing about the new ‘normal’. For instance, it is becoming very difficult to find a new smartphone with a screen resolution lower than 720×1280 even at the…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Expect these ‘disruptive’ smartphones in 2017 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.