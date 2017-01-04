Expect these ‘disruptive’ smartphones in 2017

The year 2016, left us with some very memorable gadgets. There were Google’s first Pixel smartphones, dual-camera iPhones and exploding Galaxy Note 7. The innovations also had us gushing about the new ‘normal’. For instance, it is becoming very difficult to find a new smartphone with a screen resolution lower than 720×1280 even at the…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Expect these ‘disruptive’ smartphones in 2017 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

