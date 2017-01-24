Expert blames increasing deforestation for 3m jobs loss in wood production

Giwa Bisi Rodipe, chairman of BISROD Furniture Company Limited and expert in tree planting and environment regeneration, says rising felling and burning of economic trees and deforestation in almost all forest reserves across Nigeria accounts for 3 million jobs lost in timber and wood production and processing.

Rodipe, who has been in wood processing and furniture business since 1961 and has been planting trees since 1984, noted that successive governments have not been serious on forest reserves management, adding that over-dependence on oil and gas proceeds has been the major setback in non-oil sector.

Speaking on negative impacts created by deforestation and neglect of wood production and processing at the commissioning of Wood Drying Plant and Mechanical Kiln Seasoning constructed by BISROD Furniture Company at Ijari in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State at the weekend, Rodipe affirmed that deforestation had led to loss of jobs, wealth and environmental degradation.

“We cannot talk about the economy without reference to the role wood has played in construction and paper industry, community development and in job creation. The British colonialists greatly exploited our forest resources, particularly as a major exportable commodity which serves as their main raw-materials for construction and manufacturing industries.

“To their credit, they established various forest reserves in most rain forest states in Nigeria most of which are now source of revenue for their states. The forest has been neglected since the discovery of oil and gas. Sadly, Nigeria has lost her forests to deforestation, making it a rain forest country without forests. That is why we place emphasis on forestation through our tree planting campaign.

“It is sad that all the large and medium plywood industries have closed down, including AT&P, Sapele; Piedmont Plywood, Ologbo, Edo state; Saromwood Plywood, Calabar; Nirowi Plywood, Ondo state; Epe Plywood, Lagos state, among others, leading to the loss of about two million workers. The closure of paper industries, the pre-and post-independence furniture industries are not left out,which has led to the loss of another one million jobs”, he lamented.

In her remarks, Rosemary Osikoya, Kogi State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, said, “for us in Kogi state, there has been a ban on deforestation and 90 percent of compliance has been achieved in the last eight months, and we’ve embarked on aggressive campaign on afforestation.”

Also, Kola Lawal, Ogun State Commissioner for Forestry, said that efforts were ongoing with the Lafarge Africa and other international partners to regenerate depleted forest reserves and create new ones across the state, adding that very strict laws are in place to discourage further deforestation and perceived illegal felling and burning of trees for better environment that also contributes to economic base.

RAZAQ AYINLA

