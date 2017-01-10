Expert calls for improved post-harvest handling technologies

A non-oil export consultant, Godwin Okoh, has called for improvement on post-harvest handling technologies and seed quality to develop exportation of agricultural produce. Okoh, who is also the Managing Director, Tech Consult and Investment Ltd., made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday. He said that…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Expert calls for improved post-harvest handling technologies appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

