Expert calls for improved post-harvest handling technologies
A non-oil export consultant, Godwin Okoh, has called for improvement on post-harvest handling technologies and seed quality to develop exportation of agricultural produce. Okoh, who is also the Managing Director, Tech Consult and Investment Ltd., made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday. He said that…
The post Expert calls for improved post-harvest handling technologies appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG