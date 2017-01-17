Pages Navigation Menu

Expert suggests ways to boost harvest

Mr Johnson Oluwaseun, an entomologist, a specialist in the study of insects, has identified establishment of apiaries (bee farms) as the panacea for bumper harvests in Nigeria. Oluwaseun, a consultant with USAID Market 2 in beekeeping training, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Owerri. According to him, the establishment of more apiaries would increase the number of bees which are pollinators that enhance crop production.

