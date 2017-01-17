Expert suggests ways to boost harvest
Mr Johnson Oluwaseun, an entomologist, a specialist in the study of insects, has identified establishment of apiaries (bee farms) as the panacea for bumper harvests in Nigeria. Oluwaseun, a consultant with USAID Market 2 in beekeeping training, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Owerri. According to him, the establishment of more apiaries would increase the number of bees which are pollinators that enhance crop production.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
