Expert urges banks to target informal sector for more funds – Vanguard
|
Expert urges banks to target informal sector for more funds
Vanguard
A financial expert, Dr Samuel Nzekwe, on Tuesday urged banks in the country to raise more funds through the informal sector in the New Year to meet their investors' requests. Nzekwe, former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria …
