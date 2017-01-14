Expert urges FG to reduce sanctions on companies

An expert in the capital market Mrs. Helen Lazarus has urged the federal government to stop arbitrary sanctions on companies to avoid further erosion of investors’ confidence in the nation’s capital market. Lazarus, who made the call yesterday in Abuja, noted that over regulation by the CBN was affecting the performance of banks negatively, as […]

The post Expert urges FG to reduce sanctions on companies appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

