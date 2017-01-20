Experts Are Wary Of Economic Growth Figures Presented by China
China has released their official economic growth numbers for 2016. As was to be expected, things are not looking great, although the sky is not falling either. With a 6.7% growth throughout 2016, the country falls short of expectations. Moreover, there are questions regarding the growth number, as it seems to reek of tampering. A … Continue reading Experts Are Wary Of Economic Growth Figures Presented by China
