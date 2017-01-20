Experts Are Wary Of Economic Growth Figures Presented by China

China has released their official economic growth numbers for 2016. As was to be expected, things are not looking great, although the sky is not falling either. With a 6.7% growth throughout 2016, the country falls short of expectations. Moreover, there are questions regarding the growth number, as it seems to reek of tampering. A … Continue reading Experts Are Wary Of Economic Growth Figures Presented by China

The post Experts Are Wary Of Economic Growth Figures Presented by China appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

