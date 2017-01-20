Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Experts Are Wary Of Economic Growth Figures Presented by China

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

China has released their official economic growth numbers for 2016. As was to be expected, things are not looking great, although the sky is not falling either. With a 6.7% growth throughout 2016, the country falls short of expectations. Moreover, there are questions regarding the growth number, as it seems to reek of tampering. A … Continue reading Experts Are Wary Of Economic Growth Figures Presented by China

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Experts Are Wary Of Economic Growth Figures Presented by China appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.