Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Experts point to performance-based funding model for public varsities

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Nigeria’s current model of funding its public university system is proving unsustainable because the disbursement of funds is not based on performance and quality of graduates, experts say. People familiar with the matter say in the absence of any performance-based budget allocation mechanism, there are no particular managerial and financial incentives to engender competition among…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Experts point to performance-based funding model for public varsities appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.