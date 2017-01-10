Experts point to performance-based funding model for public varsities
Nigeria’s current model of funding its public university system is proving unsustainable because the disbursement of funds is not based on performance and quality of graduates, experts say. People familiar with the matter say in the absence of any performance-based budget allocation mechanism, there are no particular managerial and financial incentives to engender competition among…
