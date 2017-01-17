Experts & Stakeholders Lament Depletion of Resources Due to Health Tourism as Nigerian Woman Racks Up About £350,000 Bill at UK Hospital
A Nigerian woman, who is yet to be identified racked up a £350,000 bill at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (a National Health Service Trust) in the UK, after she had a caesarean section in 2015. According to DailyMail, “the shocking figure exposes the scale of abuse of the crumbling NHS by health tourists”. She was transferred to […]
