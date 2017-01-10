Exploration Activities Heighten NNPC’s Deficit To N18.7bn In November

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reported trading deficit of N18.72 billion for the month of November 2016, representing an increase of N1.87 billion or 11.06 per cent in the corresponding period of October 2016.

The Corporation attributed the hike in trading deficit to rise in its exploration activities in the Benue Trough in Bauchi State and Elele area in Rivers State. The increase in trading deficit was reported despite improved income generated during the month under review.

This is contained in the 16th publication of NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report of the Corporation released yesterday.

Explaining the increase trading deficit for the month, the report said, “The marginal increase in the trading deficit was due to an upsurge in IDSL Operating costs attributed to the ongoing mobilization activities in both Benue Trough seismic data project located in Bauchi and Party 05 in Elele, Rivers state, despite an improved revenue generation.”

Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL) is a subsidiary company of the NNPC which provides hydrocarbon exploration services in the oil and gas industry.

Expatiating on other factors that affected its financial performance, the reported stated that the strike action by Bristow Helicopters workers delayed the planned lay-time of Okono Blend resulting to nil NPDC offshore export sales for the month. Similarly, the Force Majeure declared by SPDC as a result of the vandalized 48- inch Forcados export line after the restoration on 17th October, 2016 was for the dismal performance amongst others.

Meanwhile, oil workers have described the administration and programmes of the current group managing director, GMD of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru, as workers’ friendly.

The workers under the Group Executive Councils (GECs) of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) rated the Baru-led administration of the national oil company after a careful evaluation of its programmes.

In a statement signed by the Group Secretaries of the two in-house unions, Comrade Sulaiman Sulaiman of PENGASSAN GEC and Comrade Uche Amara of NUPENG GEC, the workers said that they had been following the GMD’s 12 Focus Area drive towards bringing back NNPC to the path of success with keen interest.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

