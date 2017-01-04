Gambia army chief backs president as region watches – Daily Mail

Pages Navigation Menu

Jan 4, 2017


Gambia army chief backs president as region watches
The Gambia's army chief on Wednesday reaffirmed his loyalty to President Yahya Jammeh, despite the threat of a regional military intervention if the strongman refuses to step down. Lieutenant General Ousman Badjie used a New Year message published in …
Gambia's election chief flees the country after threatsWHIO
Gambian opposition: Jammeh 'will stand alone'Deutsche Welle
Gambian army chief pledges allegiance to defeated presidentBBC News
AllAfrica.com –Channel NewsAsia –Voice of America –News Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release)
all 56 news articles »

