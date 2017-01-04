Exploring Socio-Economic Possibilities For Taraba: Assessing Ishaku’s Proactive Approach

The passion of Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku to turn around Taraba’s socio-economic fortune has been at the centre of his activities since he assumed office on 29th May 2015. Keen observers have remarked that he hardly lets any opportunity pass by without looking out for possibilities to add value to the State and the people. He is always exploring new grounds and expanding his contact range to reach as many potential intervention agents as possible. With the Rescue captain, there is certainly no dull moment when it comes to his commitment to make good his promise of providing development in exchange for peace.

Let Water Flow; It is Life

The cliché that water is life is practical and the use of water transcends all human activities from food production and processing to manufacturing and industrial uses. It was perhaps an apt coincidence that an AfDB-financed urban water supply scheme for Jalingo was already ongoing when Governor Ishaku took over the governance of Taraba State. However, in the course of his findings, the Governor observed that the 62-kilometer coverage of the pipeline network was insufficient for Jalingo, a city that is expanding daily. In order to forestall future setbacks, he instructed for the extension of the network coverage by 150 kilometers. Jalingo had hitherto relied on underground water sources and this was unrealistic in view of the population surge in the city and the capacity of reservoirs constructed under the AfDB project. This necessitated the award of a separate N7 Billion contract to an Israeli firm for the construction of alternative water source capable of meeting the water needs of the metropolis for the next two decades with a projection of rapid population expansion and needs of basic amenities.

With the dynamic challenges and developments of water supply and management the world over, Taraba State is positioning itself to key into modern methods to remain in tune with global trends. As a step to adopting a new model in this aspect, the AfDB proffered a standard, using the water system operations of an existing successful water agency within the African continent. The aim is to set a goal for other countries to attain modern management and operational structures, procedures and automation that will make it possible to satisfy end users in all facets. With the ongoing development of Jalingo water scheme, it was necessary to have a first-hand look at one of such successful projects already running within the African continent. The Governor thus personally led the team of government functionaries and some pivotal staff of the Taraba State Water Supply Agency to the Nairobi Water Supply and Sewerage Company Ltd on a 3-day tour.

Benefits of the Kenyan Tour

The Kenyan tour was characteristically pedagogic, featured in presentation and participatory sessions, and visit to some leading water supply facilities of the Nairobi Water Supply and Sewerage Company Ltd as well as to the Thika Dam which serves as the main water supply source to the Company.

The interactive session placed in perspective the real needs, possibilities, challenges, projections and successes that will set Taraba State on track for realizing its goals in water provision. Similar to the critical place of teaching aid in learning, this firsthand interaction and practical tour of the water facilities is a major step for the team. Sharing their experience in the development and management of their water sources, distribution, billing, and deployment of modern technology for effective and efficient operations for self-sustainability and quality services presented the visiting team with first-hand narratives. The Governor resolved that young graduates will be engaged and sent to Nairobi for on-the-job training beginning in January 2017 in advance of the operational commencement of the Jalingo urban water scheme. Sustainable water supply through efficient provision of services and the deployment of technology for effective billing and collection is possible in Taraba’s situation especially with Governor Ishaku’s doggedness to get it right.

While on the visit to the Thika Dam, the team used the avenue to tour a coffee farm and processing facility where the Governor had a look at the basic operations of making coffee. The significance of this visit and familiarization tour is the impetus it will give his ambition to commence coffee plantation and processing alongside the existing Mambilla highland tea in Taraba State. At the centre of this working tour to Kenya is the fact that discussion by His Excellency, Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku and the Governors of the Counties that he had reason to visit were enthusiastic about further strategic partnership with Taraba in the near future. These are indications that sharing the African experience with sister nations will set Taraba on the course to realizing its dreams within a familiar continental circle with people who have been where we now are.

Bringing the EU and the Japanese into the Picture

Prior to the Kenyan tour, seeking possibilities in contacts with corporate organizations took Governor Ishaku to the EU Embassy in Abuja where he had a fruitful discussion with the representative of the Ambassador in Nigeria, Mr. Kurt Cornelis. He intimated him of the agricultural, solid mineral, tourism potentials and other natural endowments Taraba State is blessed with which are yet to be fully explored. Governor Ishaku sought contribution and support of the EU in critical sectors such as health, agriculture, tourism, power, solid minerals developments. The Governor intimated the EU official of the steps taken so far to harness nature’s gift to provide electricity for some communities and a Tea factory located on Mambilla plateau. Indeed, marketing Taraba is a task Governor Darius cherishes because the facts are indisputable. With a land area that spans about 60,000 kilometers square, Taraba State enjoys a variety of vegetation and climate conditions that generally supports the thriving of flora and fauna, qualifying it to be termed “Nature’s gift to the nation”. From the South-bound Benue River on the Western border of the State to the heights of the Mambilla plateau on the South-Eastern border, the land speaks of limitless nature’s deposits and agricultural potentials.

– Giwa Senior Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Taraba State on Media and Publicity

