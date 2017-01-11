Exporters express worry over disbursement delay of N500bn FG’s – Daily Trust
|
Exporters express worry over disbursement delay of N500bn FG's
Daily Trust
The Cocoa Exporters Association of Nigeria on Wednesday, called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nexim Bank to urgently do something about the disbursement of the N500 billion Federal Government loan for non- oil export. The National …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG