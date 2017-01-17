Exquisite Magazine Kicks Off #SMEARIT A Cervical Cancer Prevention Week Campaign

Exquisite Magazine has started a campaign #smearit in support to prevent cervical cancer.

The #SmearIt campaign is to encourage ladies to get their pap smear done and #getscreened. Also #spreadtheword as #earlydetection is key.

Everyone is encouraged to also join the #smearit selfie challenge by posting a picture of themselves with their lipstick smeared on their faces. After which they can nominate any of their friends and family to join in the fun. This is an interesting and fun way of creating more awareness for a serious form of cancer that is 100% preventable. There are Lots of freebies to be given to everyone. #teal4cervicalcancerawareness #emac2017 #cervicalcancerawareness

FACT: Every hour in Nigeria, women die of cervical cancer, a disease that is largely preventable thanks to annual Pap Smear and HPV vaccination.

Unfortunately, a lot of people; do not go for their yearly screenings, have not had the vaccination and do not know that early detection is key to increasing survival rates. It is very important that we educate everyone about the disease, its symptoms and ways to prevent and treat it.

The Exquisite Magazine Cervical Cancer Prevention Week provides us with an opportunity to do just that! January 2017 is the global cervical cancer awareness month and February 4th, 2017 is World Cancer Day and there’s no better time to go for a screening and create awareness about this than now!

Cervical cancer screening can help detect abnormal cells before they turn into cancer. Most deaths from cervical cancer can be prevented by regular screening tests and follow up care.

The EMAC Cervical Cancer Prevention Week seeks to spread the word about the important steps that women need to take to stay healthy and encourage parents about how important it is for Pre-teens to get HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) vaccine, both girls and boys.

There are lots of ways you can get involved during the week, we would like you to;

Take part in our #getscreened selfie campaign that we’re launching that week. This will be a poster with your picture and a short quote encouraging girls and women to get screened, go for regular screening and also take the vaccines.

Take part in our #Smearit selfie campaign, where you would smear your lipstick on your face to depict the smear test that is one of the methods of screening. This is to also encourage women to go and get screened.

We would provide guidance, should you require this, for your quote and SmearIt selfie.

You could also be a part of the following;

Displaying our posters and leaflets in hospitals, libraries, salons, spas, church and more

Put the web badge on your website

Donate to support our cervical cancer awareness programmes which include free screening and treatment for early stages of pre cancer cells, vaccination for children in public schools.

Join our EMACCPW walk

Share our posts, tweets, videos and images on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

Host a local event to raise awareness about cervical health ( for which we can provide some logistics support).

Join our fundraising brunch on the 28 th of January.

of January. Come and shop at a discount to raise funds at our EMACCPW pop up store on the 29th of January.

We can also provide posters and a range of materials to help support your activities.

For more information and to join for the free screening session from the 30th of January and 4th of February 2017, call 08098886184, 07038001097 or email info@exquisitemag.com

