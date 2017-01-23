External Reserves Rise On Better Revenue Management – Analysts

Nigeria’s external reserves has continued to rise, growing by $1.59 billion or 6.2 per cent within 19 days to $27.435 billion as at in January 19, 2017 according to latest data on the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This development analysts say could be due to a better management of the country’s oil proceeds. The price of crude oil, the major foreign exchange earner for Nigeria, has been stable above $50 per barrel, as it is currently trading at $53 per barrel.

External reserves which had begun a gradual accumulation late last year had grown by $800 million in November last year, $1.026 billion December and another $1.591 billion in January. Analysts believe if this trend continues, the month may close with an additional $2 billion above to the reserves.

The reserves which was $24.816 billion at the beginning of December last year had closed the year at $25.843 billion, signifying a decline compared to $28 billion which it was at the start of 2016. Global oil price had begun to rise following the output cut agreement by OPEC countries. The price of oil which had declined to around $35 per barrel has since climbed steadily to $58 per barrel.

This had reflected on the oil dependent country’s reserves which has grown by 9.7 per cent compared to its 2016 low of $23.89 billion last year October.a cording to latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria show that the 30-day moving average of the reserves as at January 5, 2017 stood at $26.218 billion.

Although the current figure shows a decline of 5.3per cent when compared to $28.978 billion which the 30-day moving average was on January 4, 2016, CBN data show that gross official reserves picked up by $1.1 billion in December on a 30-day moving average basis to $25.8 billion and $1.59 billion so far this month.

While the increase in the reserves in November last year could attributed to the disbursement of $600 million by the African Development Bank (AfDB) in the form of budget support, analysts at FBN Quest say the currency rise “could be the result of better management of oil revenues (and the OPEC accord in Vienna).

The analysts noted that while the reserves may appear comfortable according to one traditional measure, “on the basis of the balance of payments for the 12 months through to end-June, they provided cover for 6.8 months’ merchandise imports and for 4.9 months when we add services.

