Extradited ‘El Chapo’ Guzman arrives in US; hearing set for Friday – CNN
Daily Times
Extradited 'El Chapo' Guzman arrives in US; hearing set for Friday
CNN
(CNN) Drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, a legend in Mexico through his dramatic prison escapes and years of staying just ahead of the law, arrived late Thursday in New York after his extradition to the United States. Guzman will appear Friday in …
