EYE CANDY: Nollywood Actress, Tayo Soboola Steps Out In Revealing Outfit

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Tayo Soboola shared some photo from an outing with her fans on her social media page and she looked gorgeous. The Nollywood actress stepped out in a sheer revealing lace outfit which complemented her skin. Fans have been ogling and salivating in her comments section following the release of the pictures. See photos…

