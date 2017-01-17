EZEKWESILI: Sambisa Forest Is 18 Times Bigger Than Lagos

Oby Ezekwesili Speaks on Sambisa Forest Tour. The convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group, Oby Ezekwesili, has said the Sambisa forest is 18 times as large as Lagos State. Ezekwesili and four other members of the group, are currently on a guided tour of the forest on the invitation of the Federal Government. Tweeting via her Twitter account on Monday, she spoke about the massive expanse of land the dreaded Boko Haram sect had been occupying for years. ALSO READ: All The Photos From the Sambisa Forest Tour Here She said: “Dreaded Sambisa is massive. 60,000 square kilometers. 18 times the size of Lagos State! All of Lagos is 3,345square km. #BBOG”. The BBOG delegation also included the spokesperson of the Chibok community, Dr Manasseh Allen, Aisha Yusuf and Ibrahim Usman. They have since returned from the trip. Ezekwesili confirmed: “WE are doing fine. We returned to Yola after a very full day of learning from NAF & going out with them on a Day Search of Sambisa.

