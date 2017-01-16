Ezekwezili Agrees FG’s Invite To Sambisa Forest

The Co-convener of the Bringbackourgirls, (BBOG) Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, has finally agreed to join Nigerian troops and a team led by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed to Sambisa Forest today. The trip is meant to search for the abducted Chibok schoolgirls in the once dreaded forest, then occupied by Boko Haram insurgents. Ezekwesili, …

The post Ezekwezili Agrees FG’s Invite To Sambisa Forest appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

