FA Charge Manchester City Over Anti-Doping Rules

The Football Association has charged Manchester City for failing to make sure anti-doping officials knew the location of their players for testing.

Football clubs are required to have accurate information on training sessions and whereabouts of players to make sure they’re available for testing.

The club allegedly failed to update said information after a change to training routines.

The FA’s anti-doping handbook suggests City either initially uploaded inaccurate information, or failed to update their records.

“It shall also be a breach of this Regulation 14 by the Club if the information contained in such reports is either initially inaccurate or has not been updated by the Club as necessary to ensure it remains accurate.”

