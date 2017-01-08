FA Cup : Ahmed Musa scores twice as Leicester City defeat Everton 2-1

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, scored twice as Leicester City came from behind to beat Everton 2-1 in a third round English FA Cup tie on Saturday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ahmed Musa has taken a little bit of time to find his feet since arriving at Leicester. But the 17…

The post FA Cup : Ahmed Musa scores twice as Leicester City defeat Everton 2-1 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

