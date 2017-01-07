FA Cup: Ahmed Musa’s brace sinks Everton

Super Eagles striker Ahmed Musa scored twice in Leicester’s 2-1 win away at Everton to advance to the forth round of the FA Cup.

Claudio Ranieri’s side had previously won only once on their travels all season, at Club Brugge in the Champions League, but they got the best of a manic eight-minute period in which all three goals arrived.

Romelu Lukaku had given Everton a deserved lead, but Musa struck twice in the space of five minutes to turn the game on its head and secure the Foxes’ first FA Cup win over the Toffees.

Ronald Koeman will be seething after the half-time introduction of Gerard Deulofeu had initially looked an inspired one, only for defensive sloppiness to allow the Foxes back into it.

“Musa was excellent. I’ve watched him recently and think he is starting to understand English football better,” says Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri.

“I’m very pleased. We made a good match against a big team who we lost to at home in the league. I loved our reaction to conceding a goal.”

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is offering no excuses in his assessment of Leicester’s comeback win at Goodison.

“It’s not bad luck, we did it ourselves. It’s unbelievable how we dropped back,” says the Dutchman.

“Everyone is disappointed, but I know what we need to change. It’s my job to get results to match the expectations of this club.”

The post FA Cup: Ahmed Musa’s brace sinks Everton appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

