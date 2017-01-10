FA Cup: Big guns avoid each other as Man Utd, Chelsea face lower league sides
Holders Manchester United will host 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup, after the draw was made on Monday. Premier League champions Leicester City will travel to Derby County in an East Midlands derby, while Chelsea meet Brentford in a west London derby. League One Millwall’s reward for beating Bournemouth…
