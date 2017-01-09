FA Cup: Chelsea ease past Peterborough 4-1
Chelsea cruised into the fourth round of the English FA Cup on Sunday after thrashing Peterborough 4-1. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a brace from Rodriguez Pedro, and a goal each from Michy Batshuayi and Willian saw Chelsea ease past Peterborough at Stamford Bridge. The Blues made nine changes for the third-round…
