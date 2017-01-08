FA Cup : Musa scores twice as Leicester defeat Everton 2-1

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, scored twice as Leicester City came from behind to beat Everton 2-1 in a third round English FA Cup tie on Saturday.

Ahmed Musa has taken a little bit of time to find his feet since arriving at Leicester.

But the 17 million pound summer signing from CSKA Moscow showed today why the Foxes splashed the cash.

Everton had taken the lead through their top striker, Romelu Lukaku in the 63rd minute.

However, Musa drew level for Leicester City three minutes later, before scoring another goal in 71st minute.

It was a massive disappointment for Everton, but all credit to Leicester who were fantastic.

The Foxes had a game plan and an effective system, and really frustrated the Toffees.

Playing on the counter-attack Leicester’s midfield did an excellent job and, when it was important, they were clinical.

The Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri after the match said, “Musa was excellent. I’ve watched him recently and think he is starting to understand English football better.

“I’m very pleased. We made a good match against a big team who we lost to at home in the league.

“I loved our reaction to conceding a goal,” the Italian gaffer said.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman in his post-match reaction of Leicester’s comeback win at Goodison said, “It’s not bad luck; we did it ourselves.

“It’s unbelievable how we dropped back.

“Everyone is disappointed, but I know what we need to change. It’s my job to get results to match the expectations of this club,” he said.

Manchester United in an earlier third encounter thrashed Reading 4-0 at Old Trafford.

Goals from Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial, and a brace from Marcus Rashford ensured that the Red Devils kept the FA Cup dream alive.

The goal from Rooney also moved him level with Sir Bobby Charlton as Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer.

The 31-year-old’s FA Cup strike against Reading took him to 249 in 543 games, reaching the landmark 215 matches and four seasons quicker than Charlton.

The record had stood since 1973 but Rooney now seems certain to beat it.

“This club is a huge part of my life and I’m honoured to be up there alongside Sir Bobby,” said Rooney following the 4-0 win.

“It’s a proud moment. To do it at a massive club like Manchester United, I’m hugely honoured.”

Results of other FA Cup third round matches played today saw a total of five Premier League teams knocked out of the FA Cup at the end of the third round.

Steven Naismith’s injury-time header secured a replay for Championship side Norwich City against Southampton after coming from behind twice in a 2-2 thriller.

While visitors, Derby County knocked out Premier League side West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at the Hawthorns.

Also League One side, Millwall produced an FA Cup third-round shock as they claimed a deserved 3-0 victory over Premier League side Bournemouth.

Championship side, Wolverhampton Wanderers also caused an upset, beating their Premier League hosts, Stoke City 2-0 at the bet365 Stadium.

Hull City defeated Swansea 2-0 at the KCOM Stadium.

Birmingham City held Newcastle to a 1-1 draw at the St. Andrew Stadium, while Bolton Wanderers held Crystal Palace to a goalless draw at the Macron Stadium.

It was also heartbreak for non-league Stourbridge as Nigeria’s Adebayo Akinfenwa headed home to give Wycombe Wanderers a well deserved 2-1 victory.

The final match of the day saw Arsenal come from behind to secure a late 2-1 away victory against Championship side, Preston North End at the Deepdale Stadium. (NAN)

The post FA Cup : Musa scores twice as Leicester defeat Everton 2-1 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

