FA Cup: Musa scores twice as Leicester defeat Everton

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, scored twice as Leicester City came from behind to beat Everton 2-1 in a third round English FA Cup tie on Saturday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ahmed Musa has taken a little bit of time to find his feet since arriving at Leicester. But the 17 million pound summer signing from CSKA Moscow showed today why the Foxes splashed the cash.

