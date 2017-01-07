Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FA Cup: Rooney equals record as Manchester United ease past Reading into the fourth round – Yahoo News

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Yahoo News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
FA Cup: Rooney equals record as Manchester United ease past Reading into the fourth round
Yahoo News
Wayne Rooney's 249th Manchester United goal helped the FA Cup holders ease past Reading and into the fourth round of the competition. More. Wayne Rooney drew level with Bobby Charlton as Manchester United's record goalscorer as the holders beat …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.