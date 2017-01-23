Pages Navigation Menu

FA docks Wenger with misconduct charge

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Football, Sports

The Football Association in England on Monday charged Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger for verbal abuse and pushing during Sunday’s English Premier League game against Burnley. Wenger pushed fourth official Anthony Taylor after being sent off in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win. He had been dismissed for reacting angrily to a penalty kick given to Burnley in the third minute of added time, who trailed 1-0.

