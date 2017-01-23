FA docks Wenger with misconduct charge

The Football Association in England on Monday charged Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger for verbal abuse and pushing during Sunday’s English Premier League game against Burnley. Wenger pushed fourth official Anthony Taylor after being sent off in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win. He had been dismissed for reacting angrily to a penalty kick given to Burnley in the third minute of added time, who trailed 1-0.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

