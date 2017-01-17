FA Fines Bacary Sagna £40,000
Manchester City defender, Bacary Sagna has been fined £40,000 by the Football Association following a controversial Instagram post he uploaded just after his team played Burnley. City defeated Burnley 2-1 on January 2nd but were controversially reduced to ten men in the 32nd minute when referee Lee Mason showed Fernandinho a red card for a …
