FA fines Sagna for Instagram post – The Nation Newspaper

FA fines Sagna for Instagram post

Jan 19, 2017


FA fines Sagna for Instagram post
The Football Association has fined Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna £40,000 for a social media post that appeared to question referee Lee Mason's impartiality in the wake of a 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley earlier this month. City secured a …
