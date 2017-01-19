FA fines Sagna for Instagram post – The Nation Newspaper
FA fines Sagna for Instagram post
The Football Association has fined Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna £40,000 for a social media post that appeared to question referee Lee Mason's impartiality in the wake of a 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley earlier this month. City secured a …
