FA Rescinds Sofiane Feghouli’s Red Card In United Game

The Football Association has announced a decision to rescind the red card shown to West Ham’s Sofiane Feghouli in the fifteenth minute during their clash against Manchester United. A clash with Phil Jones which replays showed was not malicious earned him a sending off from Mike Dean. Manchester United went on to win the match …

