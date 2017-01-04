FA Rescinds Sofiane Feghouli’s Red Card In United Game
The Football Association has announced a decision to rescind the red card shown to West Ham’s Sofiane Feghouli in the fifteenth minute during their clash against Manchester United. A clash with Phil Jones which replays showed was not malicious earned him a sending off from Mike Dean. Manchester United went on to win the match …
