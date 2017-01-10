FA want fair deal on extra World Cup finalists

The Football Association (FA), English football’s governing body, wants a full consultation to take place before the allocated increase in finalists from each confederation are decided for the expanded 2026 World Cup.

FIFA’s ruling council voted unanimously on Tuesday to expand the present 32-member World Cup finals to 48 teams for the 2026 edition.

However, the FA neither welcomed the decision — seen in some quarters as a victory for FIFA president Gianni Infantino but slammed in others for being a pure money-grabbing exercise — nor criticised it, saying they neeeded further explanations to clarify how the tournament would work.

“Following today’s FIFA council decision, we will work with UEFA, FIFA and the other European associations to understand how the 48-team FIFA World Cup will work,” read a FA statement.

“The priority has to be consideration of the potential impact on fans, players, teams and leagues, and also recognition of the importance of sporting integrity and commercial viability.

“In terms of the allocation of places, we note that further discussions will follow across the confederations and would expect a proper consultation process to be carried out before any decision is made.”

