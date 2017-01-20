FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N400bn for January

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Friday shared N400 billion, which is N13.1 billion more than what the three tiers of government shared as revenue in December. The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, said the N400 billion was distributed under four distributable sub-heads.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

