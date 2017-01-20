FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N400bn for January
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Friday shared N400 billion, which is N13.1 billion more than what the three tiers of government shared as revenue in December. The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, said the N400 billion was distributed under four distributable sub-heads.
