FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N400bn for January

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Friday shared N400 billion, which is N13.1 billion more than what the three tiers of government shared as revenue in December. The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, said the N400 billion was distributed under four distributable sub-heads.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

