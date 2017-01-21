Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FAAC shares N400bn as December allocations – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheCable

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
FAAC shares N400bn as December allocations
The Nation Newspaper
The three tiers of government yesterday shared N400 billion for December 2016 at the end of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting in Abuja. Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, the Minister of Finance and Chairman of …
Adeosun: FG, states N13.1b richer in DecemberNews Agency of Nigeria (satire) (press release)
Home Economy Infrastructure FG, states, LGAs share N400b for December, as revenue drops by $65.40mNaija247news

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.