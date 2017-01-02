Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fabregas sets Premier League record

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas became the first non British player to reach 100 Premier League assists as he set up Willian against Stoke City. The Spaniard is also the fastest player to reach the milestone, taking just 293 appearances to reach 100 assists. Fabregas is only the fourth player to have provided that many final […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Fabregas sets Premier League record appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.