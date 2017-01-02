Fabregas sets Premier League record

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas became the first non British player to reach 100 Premier League assists as he set up Willian against Stoke City. The Spaniard is also the fastest player to reach the milestone, taking just 293 appearances to reach 100 assists. Fabregas is only the fourth player to have provided that many final […]

