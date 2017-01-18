Facebook User Accuses Oil Worker of Domestic Violence

A Facebook user, Beks Asu, has alleged that one staff of Total Nigeria Plc., Tonye Thom-Manuel brutalised his wife, Preye, causing injuries on her face. Asu alleged that the woman has been a victim of domestic violence over a dozen times in the 10-year old marriage with three children. He said:

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

