Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Facebook user defends couple whose wedding photos went viral because of the groom’s size

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Photos of a couple went viral few days ago because of the size difference of the couple. 

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

A US based Nigerian Facebook user, Ada Ogbonna is speaking out for the couple, saying she also got married to a man almost the same size as the groom. She shared before and after photo with her own husband and wrote;…

“TOMORROW IS PREGNANT This couple went viral yesterday but it saddens me how people go about making fun of this couple. Not everyone marries for money, you know? 

Some actually have genuine love and some are attracted to their partner’s intellect. Majority of you marry for looks, thereby when your marriage starts crumbling or looks starts fadeing away. 

There’s nothing that could sustain it. Use my story as an inspiration. Look at Oga m back in the day and look at him now. Biko, lets stop judging people’s looks and making ignorant comments about different sexual positions they use. 

You are making an ass of yourselves Facebook gangsters. It takes a thoughtful and caring partner to help their spouse lose the weight. I believe in this couple and wish them a happy married life.”

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.