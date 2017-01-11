Facebook user defends couple whose wedding photos went viral because of the groom’s size

“TOMORROW IS PREGNANT This couple went viral yesterday but it saddens me how people go about making fun of this couple. Not everyone marries for money, you know?

Some actually have genuine love and some are attracted to their partner’s intellect. Majority of you marry for looks, thereby when your marriage starts crumbling or looks starts fadeing away.

There’s nothing that could sustain it. Use my story as an inspiration. Look at Oga m back in the day and look at him now. Biko, lets stop judging people’s looks and making ignorant comments about different sexual positions they use.

You are making an ass of yourselves Facebook gangsters. It takes a thoughtful and caring partner to help their spouse lose the weight. I believe in this couple and wish them a happy married life.”

