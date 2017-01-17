Pages Navigation Menu

Fact-finding visit: How Delta traditional rulers staged walkout from venue before arrival of VP Osinbajo

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

GBARAMATU3

There was a mild drama at the PTI Conference Centre in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State as some Delta State traditional rulers staged a walkout from a meeting before the arrival of Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. The traditional rulers were at the PTI, venue of an enlarged Stakeholders Interactive Session […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

