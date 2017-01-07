Pages Navigation Menu

#FACup: Wayne Rooney returns as Manchester United play Reading

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Wayne Rooney has returned to Manchester United lineup ahead of the visit of Reading this afternoon. Rooney returned to the lineup after missing the wins over Sunderland, Middlesbrough and West Ham. Jose Mourinho made nine changes for Manchester United, with only Marcos Rojo and Michael Carrick remaining from the side that beat West Ham. Meanwhile, …

