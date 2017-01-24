Fake drug peddlers should be killed not jailed – Governor Obiano

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Monday recommended death sentence for fake drug peddlers.

Obiano made the recommendation during the presentation ceremony of ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation certificate to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, South-East zonal Laboratory at Agulu, Anambra State by the United States Pharmacopeia Convention

He described the activities of fake drug peddlers as evil.

“It’s the worst criminal act to humanity. Fake drug is the worst crime anybody can commit. There is no need jailing such people; they should be killed”, the governor stated.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, said the state was making efforts to partner the Federal Government to check the influx of fake drugs into the Onitsha Bridgehead market.

To prevent the people of the state from falling prey to fake drug sellers, a health insurance scheme was being put in place to treat the people centrally, he announced.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, in his comment at the event, paid tribute to the former Director- General of the NAFDAC, the late Prof. Dora Akunyili, for her achievement. And praised her husband, Dr. Chike Akunyili, for encouraging his late wife to serve the country at various capacities.

He said,