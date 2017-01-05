Fake Federal SARS arrested in Edo

Men of the Edo Police Command have arrested Austin Ibeto, who paraded himself as a member of the Federal Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) from Lagos State.

Austin was among 85 suspects in custody of the police command in Benin.

The suspects were arrested for various offences, ranging from kidnappings, cultism, armed robbery, impersonation and sale of hard drugs suspected to be Indian hemp.

According to Edo Police Commissioner, Mr Haliru Gwandu, who briefed newsmen on Thursday in Benin, the fake SARS impersonator was arrested at Okhuaihe in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo.

He said a police identification card in which he promoted himself to the rank of an Inspector was found on him.

He was said to have worn a branded polo shirt and fez cap with FSARS inscribed on them when he was arrested.

However, the impersonator told newsmen that the identity card and crested polo were given to him by his friend who is a policeman.

The suspect denied parading himself as a policeman to defraud the public.

Ibeto said he has been a police auctioneer and an informant for the past 20 years.

According to him, “I did not parade myself as a policeman. They saw this uniform in my car when I was coming to Benin.

“It belongs to one of my friend who worked in the SARS. This ID card was given to me by Lagos State Police Command. I do not impersonate. I am also an auctioneer.”

Also in the police custody is a four-man kidnapping gang who specialised in kidnapping women and raping them.

Leader of the gang, Desmond Ojo, said they kidnapped a woman, raped her and collected N2m ransom.

Desmond stated that he does not use condom while raping the women and that he used his share to buy a car.

One Wilson Okunzuwa, whose resident was used by drug dealers to stock pile substance suspected to be Indian hemp was also paraded.

A total of 19 bags of Indian hemp were recovered at the house, located at Odiguetue village in Ovia North East Local Government Area.

Okunzuwa said he is a farmer and that the drug dealers contacted him to be using his house to stock pile the substance for onward transportation to sub dealers.

He said the delegates assured him that they have settled security operatives and that he used to collect N1000 per bag.

Gwandu stated that the suspects would be charged to court after investigations have been concluded.

