Fake Federal SARS officer, 85 others arrested in Benin – The News

The News

Fake Federal SARS officer, 85 others arrested in Benin
Austin Ebetu, was arrested for allegedly posing as a member of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Jethro Ibileke/Benin. Edo State Police Command has arrested and paraded a 45-year-old man, Austin Ebetu, for allegedly impersonating as a member of …
