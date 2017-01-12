Fallen Tanker Causes Heavy Traffic Around Chevron Roundabout, Lekki-Epe Exp. Lagos
A fallen tanker, carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is causing traffic around Chevron Roundabout, Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos. According to reports on social media, commuters on both sides of the expressway have been stranded for hours. “@Pearloice: No one is going anywhere soon. @Gidi_Traffic Chevron Roundabout. #GIDITRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/9rFjhEDeaq — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) January 12, 2017 Officials […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG