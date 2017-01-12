Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fallen Tanker Causes Heavy Traffic Around Chevron Roundabout, Lekki-Epe Exp. Lagos

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A fallen tanker, carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is causing traffic around Chevron Roundabout, Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos. According to reports on social media, commuters on both sides of the expressway have been stranded for hours. “@Pearloice: No one is going anywhere soon. @Gidi_Traffic Chevron Roundabout. #GIDITRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/9rFjhEDeaq — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) January 12, 2017 Officials […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.