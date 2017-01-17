Fallout from the Brexit means iOS customers in the U.K. will have to pay more for apps
As a result of Brexit-induced currency fluctuations, Apple announced that it’s increasing the price of digital goods in its U.K. app stores. The change could come as soon as next Wednesday.
The post Fallout from the Brexit means iOS customers in the U.K. will have to pay more for apps appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG