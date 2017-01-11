Pages Navigation Menu

False Assets Declaration: Free us from this trial in 2017 – Saraki’s lawyer tells CCT judge

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As the trial of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki resumed on Wednesday at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, counsel to the Senate President, Kanu Agabi, has appealed to the Chairman of the tribunal, Danladi Umar, to end the trial this year. Saraki is currently standing trial at the CCT on a 16 count-charge bordering […]

