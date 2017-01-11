False Assets Declaration: Saraki’s trial will no longer be from day-to-day – CCT Judge
The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, Danladi Umar, on Wednesday declared that the ongoing trial of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki will not take place from day-to-day as was the tradition last year. Umar made the declaration at the tribunal in Abuja, while adjourning the trial till January 17. The adjournment was […]
False Assets Declaration: Saraki’s trial will no longer be from day-to-day – CCT Judge
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG