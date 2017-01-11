Pages Navigation Menu

False Assets Declaration: Saraki’s trial will no longer be from day-to-day – CCT Judge

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, Danladi Umar, on Wednesday declared that the ongoing trial of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki will not take place from day-to-day as was the tradition last year. Umar made the declaration at the tribunal in Abuja, while adjourning the trial till January 17. The adjournment was […]

