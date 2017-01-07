Fame, fortune won’t affect my Son, says Alex Iwobi’s father

Chuka Iwobi, father of Super Eagles and Arsenal striker Alex Iwobi, who was named the Glo-CAF Youth Player of the Year on Thursday, says his son can only get better despite his rising fame and fortune.

Iwobi, a renowned former soccer player in the Nigerian League, admitted that the achievement was a total surprise.The legal luminary told TheCable: “I didn’t know he would win — best young player in the whole of Africa. Unbelievable!

“Alex winning the CAF youth player of the year 2016 is a great honour to Alex and the family as a whole.“I am honoured and blessed to be his dad. We thank God for his mercies. We are proud to be Nigerians and will continue to support Alex as he makes progress at Arsenal and the Super Eagles.

“Hard work pays and those who know Alex will no doubt testify that he is very humble and down-to-earth and is unaffected by fame and fortune, this is what we as a family expect from him.“We are hopeful that Nigeria as a nation will continue to make progress in our quest to qualify for the forth coming World Cup.”

