Family May go into “World War Three” over Muhammad Ali’s Multimillion Dollar Will

Legendary boxer, Muhammad Ali‘s will has been finalised and each of his nine children – seven daughters and two sons – will get about $6 million each, and his wife Lonnie is said to get double of that amount. According to an insider, “Once the money is there, expect the biggest war yet.” An attorney for […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

