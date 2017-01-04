Family May go into “World War Three” over Muhammad Ali’s Multimillion Dollar Will
Legendary boxer, Muhammad Ali‘s will has been finalised and each of his nine children – seven daughters and two sons – will get about $6 million each, and his wife Lonnie is said to get double of that amount. According to an insider, “Once the money is there, expect the biggest war yet.” An attorney for […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG